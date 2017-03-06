Man hit by train after falling onto tracks

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

A 70-year-old man was hit by a train after falling onto railroad tracks at Taipei’s Wanhua Railway Station yesterday.

The accident happened at 9:43am, when a Chukuang-class train traveling from Hualien to Shulin (樹林) hit the man, who fell onto the tracks from the station’s southbound platform, the Taiwan Railways Administration said.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, it said, adding that the train resumed operations at 10:20am. The man was still in hospital as of press time last night, but was not in critical condition.

The accident disrupted two train services, affecting about 750 passengers, it added.

It was the 13th railway accident since the beginning of this year, administration data showed.

Four accidents occurred in January, six last month and three this month, killing 10 people in total, data showed.

Three of the accidents were caused by people illegally passing through railway crossings or walking on railway tracks.

The others were caused by people standing or lying down on railroad tracks and by people jumping on the tracks from the platforms.

The railroad operator in 2012 launched a railway safety enhancement program.

The program included the installation of barriers along a 175km stretch of railroad, the administration said.

It aims to install 100km of barriers this year, the administration said, adding that construction is scheduled to be finished by the end of next year.

The administration said that it has removed several railway crossings by building overpasses.

A series of overpasses built between Pintung and Chaojhou (潮州) eliminated 24 railway crossings, the administration said.

Nineteen railway crossings were eliminated in October last year with the completion of the Taichung Overpass, it added.