Premier calls for avian influenza research center

Staff writer, with CNA

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) on Thursday ordered the establishment of an emergency operations center by the Executive Yuan for epidemiological studies of influenza, in a bid to contain the spread of the disease, Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said.

Lin told a regular Cabinet meeting that avian influenza outbreaks not only affect the poultry industry, but could also endanger human health. He has instructed the Council of Agriculture and the Ministry of Health and Welfare to set up a national-level influenza prevention and control center tasked with conducting epidemiological studies, and setting up a standard operating procedure for the prevention and control of the virus, Hsu said.

The premier also suggested that a research institute responsible for avian influenza studies be established.

Lin said that China has discovered a new type of bird flu virus and that some of the viruses found there can infect people in close contact with infected birds.

If a research institute can be established to devise preventive measures, then the spread of avian flu in Taiwan could be contained, Lin said.

Lin issued the directive due to an avian flu outbreak that has not subsided since the beginning of this year.

Last month, Taiwan reported its first imported human case of bird flu — a 69-year-old man who was diagnosed with the H7N9 strain of the virus after returning from southern China.

To contain the spread of bird flu, particularly the highly pathogenic H5N6 virus transmittable to humans, the Council of Agriculture on Feb. 17 imposed a seven-day nationwide ban on the slaughter and transportation of poultry.

The other avian flu strains identified on farms are H5N2 and H5N8.

However, three new cases were reported on the day the ban was lifted on Friday last week after experts concluded that the outbreak had slowed over the previous week.

Asked whether the seven-day ban had been successful in preventing the spread of bird flu, Council of Agriculture Minister Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢) said at the legislature on Thursday that samples of birds involved in the new flu cases were sent for testing on Feb. 18, when the ban was still in effect, and the cases were then confirmed on Friday last week.

Lin added that whether the measure was successful will only be confirmed in late May after migratory birds leave Taiwan and no confirmed bird flu cases have been reported.