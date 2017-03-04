Three items to be added to food traceability system

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Starting on July 31, the Ministry of Health and Welfare is to add three types of products — vinegar, egg products and imported baby food — to its food traceability management system, which requires food companies to register the source, production or processing, and distribution of their products.

At present, 19 types of food and related products, including edible oil, processed meat, food additives, tea, seafood, soybeans, wheat and food containers, are managed through the food traceability system as part of government efforts to improve food safety for the public.

Food and Drug Administration acting section chief Chiang Chien-chi (江仟琦) said that seven edible vinegar companies, six egg product companies and 49 baby food product companies would be required to enter their information into the registry, joining 4,700 other companies in the system.

Both synthetic and brewed vinegar are included in the edible vinegar category, while egg products include liquid and powdered eggs, and imported baby food include apple sauce, juice, rice cereal and various additive non-staple foods.

Chiang said companies that fail to establish a traceability system, register false information, or do not improve their systems after being found in violation may be fined up to NT$3 million (US$96,712), or ordered to temporarily shut down their business.