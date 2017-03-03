Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

EMPLOYMENT

Fewer on unpaid leave

The number of workers on unpaid leave in the second half of last month fell to its lowest level for 23 months, according to statistics released on Wednesday by the Ministry of Labor. From Feb. 16 to Tuesday, the number of workers on furlough was 215, down from 223 in the first two weeks of the month, the ministry said. In addition, the number of employers implementing unpaid leave also fell, dropping from 10 in the first two weeks of last month to eight, ministry data showed. The number of workers on unpaid leave is now the lowest since the end of March 2015, when 192 furloughed workers were recorded. Most of the companies that have employees on unpaid leave are small enterprises with a workforce of fewer than 50, according to the ministry, which releases the data every two weeks.

HEALTH

H7N9 death ‘isolated case’

Vice Premier Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀) said on Wednesday that the Taiwanese businessman who died on Monday of H7N9 avian influenza was an isolated case. Addressing the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Central Standing Committee, Lin said there have been no H7N9 infections in the nation’s poultry farms, DPP spokesman Yang Chia-liang (楊家俍) said. The businessman who died had contracted the virus during a visit to China last month, Lin was cited as saying. “It definitely was an imported case” and no others have been identified in Taiwan, Lin said. Meanwhile, as of 6pm on Wednesday, another four Taiwanese poultry farms were confirmed to be infected with H5 avian influenza viruses, bringing the total number to 61, Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine data showed.