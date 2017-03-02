Air quality ‘good’ in north and east: EPA

Staff writer, with CNA

The air quality was good in most northern and eastern areas yesterday, but it was poor in central and southern Taiwan, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said.

The EPA’s Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network displayed some areas in the north, as well as Yilan and Taitung counties, as “green, indicating air quality was “good.”

Most parts of western Taiwan were “yellow, indicating “moderate” air quality, while stations in Nantou County’s Puli Township (埔里) and Pingtung County’s Hengchen Township (恆春) were “orange,” indicating that the air quality was “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” it said.

The administration said that people should avoid strenuous outdoor activities in areas marked orange or worse, adding that young children, elderly people and those with cardiovascular or chronic diseases are advised to remain indoors or to wear a face mask while outside.

The agency’s color scale takes into account ozone, PM2.5 and PM10 particulates — indicators of airborne particles measuring 2.5 or 10 micrometers or less — carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitric oxide concentrations.

“Good” air quality is a pollutant reading of less than 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air (mcg/m3) per hour; “moderate” is 50mcg/m3 to 100mcg/m3 per hour; “unhealthy for sensitive groups” is 101mcg/m3 to 150mcg/m3 per hour; “red” indicates “unhealthy” air, with a range of 151mcg/m3 to 200mcg/m3 per hour; “purple” signifies “very unhealthy,” with a level of 201mcg/m3 to 300mcg/m3 per hour; and “maroon” represents “hazardous” air quality, with readings of 301mcg/m3 to 500mcg/m3 per hour.