Wearing contact lenses for too long dangerous: doctor

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

People should wear contact lenses for no more than eight hours per day to avoid corneal hypoxia and lenses breaking due to dryness, an ophthalmologist said

Kaohsiung Armed Forces General Hospital ophthalmologist Horng Chi-ting (洪啟庭) cited the case of a 23-year-old patient who had a piece of broken lens in her eye for almost three months.

The woman surnamed Chang (張) said she wore soft contact lenses for more than eight hours per day nearly every day, but about three months ago, she wore her lenses for more than 10 hours during an outing with friends and failed to remove the lenses completely after she got home.

“I was too tired when I got back and did not notice whether I had removed them properly,” she said.

She said she began to experience frequent redness and irritation in one of her eyes, but she did not seek medical attention until she began to feel pain.

Chang was suffering from conjunctival inflammation and a small piece of a lens, about a quarter of the size of the original was found under her upper eyelid, Horng said

He said that the symptoms were relieved after the it was removed from Chang’s eye, but the fragment could have affected ventricles of her brain or caused blindness if she had delayed seeking treatment any longer.

Horng urged people to wear contact lenses for no more than eight hours per day, and never to remove them forcefully if their eyes feel dry, to avoid causing damage to the eyes or breaking the lens.

Some people wear daily disposable contact lenses for several days to save money, but this behavior can also lead to infections, so contact lenses produced by reputable companies should be used according to the manufacturer’s instructions, Chung Hwa University optometry department assistant professor Chen Mu-Hsin (陳木星) said.