Lack of rainfall to harm Tainan coffee crops, farmers say

By Wang Han-ping and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The lack of rainfall in Tainan’s Dongshan District (東山) this year could lead to a significant decline in the area’s coffee production, coffee farmers said.

There are about 120 hectares of coffee plantations in the district, which typically yield about 60 tonnes of beans per year, according to sources.

In response to high coffee prices — about NT$700 per 600g for dried unroasted beans — many farmers are using fallow land or land previously used for areca palms to plant coffee, farmers said.

However, there has been no rain in the current flowering season and it is feared that in combination with cold weather this will lead to poor harvests, farmers said.

The mountain-side reservoirs that supply water to the district’s coffee and Chinese honey orange plantations are almost entirely depleted, coffee farmer Chen Ying-ju (陳瑩如) said.

Due to effective silverfish prevention measures implemented in the area, her 1 hectare coffee farm in 2015 produced 1.3 tonnes of coffee, but cold weather the following year reduced the farm’s yield to 300kg, a loss of about 77 percent, Chen said.

Two consecutive years of poor harvests would be a painful economic loss for her, she said.

“I cannot do anything except hope for rain,” she said.

A powerful cold front approaching southern Taiwan and signs of a rise in the number of silverfish are fueling fears that the few remaining buds might die before they blossom, she said.