Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ENTERTAINMENT

X-men in Taipei

Australian actor Hugh Jackman, known for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men movies, arrived in Taiwan yesterday to promote Logan, which is expected to be the final time he plays the character on the big screen. Patrick Stewart, who plays Professor X in the film, is accompanying Jackman on the only Asian stop in the movie’s promotional tour, 20th Century Fox said. To celebrate Jackman’s beloved character that made its debut in 2000, Mercedes-Benz Taiwan and the film studio hosted a photographic exhibition of the characters and story lines featured in the Wolverine series of films. The exhibition runs until March 17 in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義). The movie opens in theaters on Feb. 28.

POLICE

Vietnamese workers arrested

Tainan police on Saturday arrested 11 Vietnamese at a karaoke parlor party that was organized by a migrant worker who had left his job, Tainan police said yesterday. Acting on a tip, police raided the establishment and caught the suspects, including an alleged illicit drug supplier, a man surnamed Wu (吳). Police said they found Wu in possession of six “coffee packs” weighing 52.2g containing a mixture of Category 2 and Category 3 drugs. Drug dealers have been packaging drugs in instant coffee bags to disguise their contents, police said. Urine tests showed that seven of those arrested had used illicit drugs, police said, adding that they have been referred to the Tainan District Prosecutors’ Office on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例).

ENTERTAINMENT

Local film comes in second

The Taiwanese film Way Back Home (回家的路), directed by graduate student Cheng Tang-jung (程堂榮), has won second place for Best Short Fiction at the Fourth Chennai International Short Film Festival in India. Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Chennai director-general Charles Li Chao-cheng (李朝成) accepted the award on Saturday. Way Back Home, produced by Wu Hsiu-ching (吳秀菁) and Chiu Ding-hao (邱丁豪), was one of 140 entries from 14 countries. It tells the story of two children going home from school on their own after their mother forgets to pick them up, and they do not want to contact their remarried father to collect them. It explores romantic, family, parent-child and marital relationships in modern society, the office said. The festival, which was first held in 2014, holds competitions in the short fiction, short documentary and short animation categories.

MARATHON

Taiwanese join Tokyo race

About 1,300 Taiwanese participated in the Tokyo Marathon yesterday, the largest group of runners from any foreign country at the event that attracted about 36,000 people from around the world. The marathon started at 9am at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building and ended at Tokyo Station. Sixteen members of the Chinese Taipei Road Running Association, including a 72-year-old, participated in the race. Some Taiwanese runners wore the Republic of China flag on their clothing or painted on their face, while some wrote “Taiwan” on their chests in English. Kenyan runners dominated the marathon, taking first place in both the men’s and women’s divisions. Yesterday’s race was a qualifier for Japanese men for the 2017 World Championships in Athletics to be held in London in August. Hiroto Inoue had the best time among Japanese men, finishing in eighth place overall.