Taoyuan inks deal with US county to promote exchanges

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Taoyuan City Government and the San Bernardino County Government on Friday signed a twinning partnership agreement to promote logistics exchanges and develop “smart” city services.

Taiwan and the US have close ties, and since many Taiwanese live in San Bernardino, California, the link between Taiwan and the US state has been particularly strong, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said at a signing ceremony at EVA Air’s headquarters in Taoyuan.

Saying that Taoyuan and San Bernardino both have airports and are strong in the logistics and manufacturing sectors, Cheng expressed confidence that the alliance would be mutually beneficial and would boost the profiles of Taoyuan’s industries and culture in the US.

San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman said the county bought back operating rights to the Ontario California International Airport in September last year, which had been managed by the City of Los Angeles for the past 30 years.

Hagman said he hopes to boost the airport’s passenger volume, adding that as Taoyuan is a hub for commercial flights in Asia, he foresees opportunities for collaboration with the municipality.

Hagman said that as San Bernardino’s manufacturing industry moves into the high-technology field, possibilities of collaboration on developing “smart” city services would increase.

Citing telecommunication services as an example, he said that San Bernardino is a sprawling county, so residents have to drive long distances to access services provided by government agencies or seek medical help.

By having technology firms on both sides engaging in technological exchanges in telecommunication, people would have easier access to government and healthcare services, Hagman said.

Lauding Taoyuan as a “smart” city, he said that he expects to have a lot to discuss with Cheng regarding the creation of “smart” city services.