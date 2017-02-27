Series of events set to cast light on 228, White Terror

Staff writer, with CNA

A Ministry of Culture is planning a series of events starting in April to promote transitional justice.

A series of activities in Taiwan and overseas, including seminars, artistic performances, film festivals and exhibitions, is aimed at starting public discussion about Taiwanese history through arts and culture.

This year is the 70th anniversary of the 228 Incident and the 30th anniversary of the lifting of martial law. The 228 Incident lasted until early May 1947, and the White Terror era lasted until 1987.

Both are symbols of Taiwan’s authoritarian past, in which thousands of people were killed or imprisoned without due process. Taiwan has not come fully to terms with this period of its history.

The ministry said it will hold seminars on Germany’s transitional justice experience with the hope of using Germans’ experiences as a reference.

A concert in Taipei’s Liberty Square featuring Taiwanese composers such as Kuo Chih-yuan (郭芝苑), Hsiao Tyzen (蕭泰然), Uongu Yatauyogana and Chin Shi-wen (金希文) is to be held. Several of the compositions are to reference the 228 Incident and the White Terror era

Martial law was lifted on July 15, 1987. The ministry said it would stage shows around July 15 in commemoration of the event.

The Public Television Service Foundation is to air a series of domestic and foreign films and TV programs related to human rights and transitional justice issues, including the Taiwanese film Super Citizen Ko (超級大國民), the ministry said.

The Jing-Mei National Human Rights Memorial and Cultural Park in New Taipei’s Xindian District (新店) in cooperation with local governments is to host tours of historical sites related to the White Terror era from July 15 until December.

Academia Historica in Taipei’s Zhongzheng District (中正) has a 228 Incident exhibition and is to hold a special exhibition to mark the 30th anniversary of the lifting of martial law at the end of the year.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York is to sponsor a series of events, including a contemporary art show, film festivals and music performances between September and December so that Taiwanese overseas can also explore transitional justice issues.