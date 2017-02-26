Public fears over avian flu quelled

Staff writer, with CNA

The public should not be concerned over reports on Friday that duck farms in eastern Taiwan were confirmed to have been infected with H5N6 avian influenza virus, the Council of Agriculture said.

Two duck farms in Hualien were confirmed to have been infected with avian flu, while a duck farm in Yilan County was also confirmed to have the virus.

The findings came after the lifting of a ban that was imposed on Friday last week on the slaughter and transportation of poultry to contain the spread of the virus.

Council Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城) said that the new cases do not mean that the decision to lift the ban was erroneous.

Huang said there was no plan to impose another ban unless the virus spreads to chickens or there is a major outbreak.

“If only a few farms are affected, the council will continue to cull animals and disinfect farms,” he said.

Huang said that the seven-day ban was to cut the risk of the virus spreading to chickens on farms, who show symptoms soon after contracting the virus.

The council announced a separate quarantine for ducks, requiring they be tested and found virus-free before being sent for slaughter, Huang said.

“Ducks do not show symptoms of avian flu virus, so all of Taiwan’s 3,000 duck farms have to be tested for infection,” he said.

Testing is expected to be completed by May 31, the council said.

Huang said new cases are to be “expected.”

“We will have new cases, especially in ducks or wild birds,” he said.