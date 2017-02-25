TAITRA promotes export of leading ‘smart’ systems

Staff Writer, with CNA

The “smart” systems that offer convenience to people — such as the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system on freeways — could provide an excellent opportunity to develop contracts with foreign countries, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) said.

The non-profit government-sponsored trade promotion institution compiled a list of systems that use electronics and software — including ETC, YouBike, e-Gate at airports, police surveillance systems, e-Bus and “smart” hospitals — as new tools Taiwan can deploy to secure contracts with foreign governments.

ETC allows people to drive on freeways without having to slow down to pay a toll, while e-Bus provides information about bus arrival times.

Such systems will be key products in TAITRA’s trade missions this year, the council said.

Anticipating major business opportunities in emerging markets such as in ASEAN and in central and eastern Europe, TAITRA this year is to assist local businesses in marketing system integration services to these regions and promote related products, TAITRA’s Strategic Marketing Department executive director Raymond Chen (陳英顯) was quoted as saying in a United Evening News report on Tuesday.

Expressing confidence in Taiwan’s integrated systems solutions, Chen said that ETC is the world’s largest electronic road toll collection system, with 99.999 percent accuracy in identifying vehicles as they pass through gates.

The system has been adopted by Vietnam and a memorandum of cooperation has been signed with Bosnia and Herzegovina on an ETC project, Chen said.

Encouraged by the results of the projects, TAITRA will focus on assisting local companies export a wide range of system solutions, Chen said, adding that its focus will be on foreign governments.