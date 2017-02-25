Twenty-six test positive for drugs in air base probe

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Twenty-six service personnel, including one officer, have tested positive for illicit drug use, the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday, as authorities continued their investigation into several packages believed to contain amphetamines that were found at the Ching Chuan Kang Air Base in Taichung on Monday.

A total of 51 pouches were found at the base and 26 people — up from 20 on Thursday — tested positive for drug use, the office said.

The positive urine samples were sent to Tri-Service General Hospital for secondary testing to confirm the results, the office added.

About 2,500 enlisted personnel and officers at the base have been tested, but about 300 have not either because they are on leave or away on duty, Taichung deputy chief prosecutor Kuo Ching-tung (郭景東) said, adding that they would be required to undergo a urinalysis in the coming days.

Kuo said one ingestion device was found along with the 51 pouches, which totaled about 50g.

Deputy Minister of National Defense Cheng De-mei (鄭德美) yesterday confirmed that one mid-level air force officer — a major — was among the 26.

“A second test is necessary because a positive result could also be due to the ingestion of medicine for a cold or pain relief. We ask the public not to speculate too much at this time,” he said.

Local media reports said that conspiracy theories ranging from political blackmail to an attempt to frame someone by planting evidence of a crime have been rife as the case continues to baffle officials.

Some have raised questions over why no witnesses have come forward and a lack of video footage of people dropping off the drug packages.

The drugs were found scattered across a 2km strip of road that runs past a dormitory, a basketball court, a garage, a runway, an office complex and a hangar.