Chunghwa to reimburse for disrupted service

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) confirmed on Wednesday that 380,000 fourth-generation (4G) service subscribers were unable to access the network properly earlier this year due to a network problem, and said it would deduct NT$100 from these users’ subscription fee next month.

According to an investigation by the National Communications Commission, Chunghwa Telecom users encountered problems on Feb. 9 and Feb. 12.

The former incident was due to an abnormality in router settings between Chunghwa Telecom and Google. The latter was the result of an out-of-order chip in the border router between the 4G network and Chunghwa Telecom’s Hinet Service.

Commission spokesperson Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said the company would deduct NT$100 from next month’s subscription fee for those affected by the Feb. 12 incident.

The company received 748 complaints about the Feb. 9 incident, which it would handle on a case-by-case basis, he said, adding that the company has submitted plans on how it could better handle similar situations.

Apart from asking Chunghwa Telecom to monitor its communications network more closely and enhance technician training, the commission said that it has stipulated the procedures, criteria and time limitations that telecom companies must follow when experiencing disruptions in service.