Museum exhibition marks 70th anniversary of 228

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

An exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of the 228 Massacre opened yesterday at the Taipei 228 Memorial Museum.

The exhibition features posters, artifacts, publications, photographs and video footage about the massacre, which will provide visitors with a thorough understanding of the incident, said the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs, which oversees the museum.

The exhibition also marks the museum’s 20th anniversary by highlighting the time and energy put in by the museum’s founders to document the massacre, the department said.

The Taipei museum was the first in the nation to focus on the 228 Incident.

Four outdoor concerts are scheduled from tomorrow to Tuesday on the plaza in front of the museum as part of the exhibition activities, the department said.

The Ode to Democracy — composed by Chung Yiu-kwong (鍾耀光) with lyrics by Ho Hsin-yi (何欣怡), the great-granddaughter of 228 Massacre victim Ong Thiam-teng (王添燈) — will be featured at Monday’s concert on the eve of Feb. 28, the museum said.

“Through this exhibition, we hope to convey the message that the desire for freedom and human rights is part of human nature and the hope that people will be able to accommodate each other’s differences,” Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Chung Yung-feng (鍾永豐) said.

Huang Hsiu-wan (黃秀婉), Ong’s granddaughter, said that The Ode to Democracy, which consists of five movements, was composed as a memorial to the nation’s democracy pioneers and to comfort the bereaved families.

Iap Phok-bun (葉博文), the founding director of the museum, said that a substantial portion of the exhibits on the Japanese colonial era and the White Terror era were put away after the museum was renovated.

He urged the museum to put the exhibits back on display so that the nation’s history can be presented in its entirety.

The museum was established in 1997, when former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) of the Democratic Progressive Party was Taipei mayor.

There was controversy in 2000 when a new team from the Taiwan Regional Development Institute, which had ties to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), won the right to manage the city-owned, privately managed musuem from the Taiwan Peace Foundation.

It was closed in 2010 for a 10-month renovation under then-mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) of the KMT and was reopened by then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) on Feb. 20, 2011.

Ahead of the reopening, critics said the museum’s permanent exhibitions had been altered to downplay criticism of the then-KMT government’s actions during the massacre and subsequent White Terror era.

