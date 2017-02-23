Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORT

Tunnel minimum raised

The minimum speed in the Hsuehshan Tunnel (雪山隧道) is to be raised from 60kph to 70kph on Wednesday next week in an effort to ease traffic congestion, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Tuesday. Slow driving is the cause of the constant traffic jams in the tunnel, which connects New Taipei City and Yilan County, hence the decision to increase the minimum speed, the ministry said. Penalties for drivers who ignore the new rule will would not be introduced until April to allow time for people to get used to the change, the ministry said. Traffic cameras are to be placed every 1.6km along the 12.9km tunnel to record violations, such as drivers disregarding the speed limits, changing lanes or tailgating, the National Freeway Bureau said. The fine for disregarding the speed limit would be NT$3,000 each time a violation is recorded on camera, the bureau said.

DIPLOMACY

Students to perform at event

Students from the nation’s diplomatic allies in Latin America and the Caribbean are to perform on May 6 at a cultural event organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote exchanges, understanding and friendship. The event is aimed at highlighting the customs and culture of Taiwan’s 12 allies in the two regions through music and dance performances by students studying in Taiwan, the ministry said. The show, to be held at National Taiwan University of the Arts, is to also include an exhibition of the food and art of the nations, the ministry said. It said another event is to be held in July, featuring a group of renowned artists and traditional dancers from Paraguay, to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties with the South American country.