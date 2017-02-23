Workers tend to huge snakes fresh out of hibernation

By Wu Chun-feng and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Workers at the Snake King Education Farm in Tainan’s Gueiren District (歸仁) on Tuesday performed their biannual post-hibernation check of the facilities’ pythons, ridding them of lice and bacteria.

The snakes weigh more than 100kg each and need six people to move them and carry out the checkups, workers said.

Farm manager Huang Kuo-nan (黃國男) said the facility houses more than 30 snakes, including Burmese pythons, reticulated pythons and green anacondas, and more than half of the reptiles exceed 100kg.

The snakes require extensive care to meet their feeding needs and to be kept warm during their winter hibernation, he said.

The snakes are particularly susceptible to illness during the early months of the year when there is a big difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures, Huang said, adding that pythons can easily die from severe illnesses.

Health checks twice a year ensure that the reptiles stay healthy, he said, adding that preventative measures are better than attempting to treat pythons once they become ill.

The checkups require workers not only to support the great weight of the pythons, but also to prevent them from shifting around too much and falling to the ground, Huang said, adding that his employees all have extensive experience of handling snakes.

Workers take samples from the snakes using cotton swabs, which are sent to veterinary hospitals where tests are performed.

The snakes are then wiped down with towels covered in a medical solution that kills bacteria and lice.

Workers said their greatest challenge during Tuesday’s drill came from a 5m-long yellow Burmese python, whose checkup took more than one hour.

Workers said the python was “thicker than a man’s leg,” adding that despite its calm behavior it presented a challenge simply because of its great size and weight.

The python is particularly cherished for its brilliant yellow-and-white color and its large size, which is rare in a captive python, Huang said.

The farm also has a reticulated python that it has raised for more than 30 years that is more than 5m long, Huang said.

“It is one of our treasures, but it is very irritable. The workers had an exceptionally hard time doing its checkup,” Huang said.