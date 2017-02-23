Survivor passes on life lessons

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

National Taiwan Normal University associate professor Hsieh Chi-mou (謝智謀) uses his own experience with domestic abuse and gang life in his work to help troubled young people turn their lives around.

Hsieh said that the “adventure education” he uses was unknown in Taiwan when he returned from the US a little more than 10 years ago, but the system has since gained wide acceptance in the nation.

Hsieh received the Michael Stratton Practitioner’s Award in October last year from the US-based Association for Experimental Education, making him the first non-US citizen to receive the award in the association’s 30-year history.

Hsieh said he was violently abused by his father from the age of three.

“Aside from kicking me and stomping on my body, he would hang me from beams in the house and beat me,” Hsieh said, adding that he once hid in the mountains for four days to escape the abuse.

Hsieh said he quit school at the age of 10 when his family moved from Hsinchu to Taoyuan, and he lived in an Aboriginal community for several months before deciding to go back to high school.

Hsieh said he later quit school again when he lost interest in his studies and turned to gang activity, which made him feel important.

It was only after being arrested, handcuffed and escorted away by police for stealing a scooter that he resolved to change his life, Hsieh said

The embarrassment of his arrest and being put into a reform education program made him take a look at his life and what he was doing, Hsieh said.

“I had to show them I could do it,” Hsieh said, describing his return to school and his determined effort on his studies.

Hsieh said he wanted nothing more than recognition from others at that time, adding it pained him when nobody lauded his successes even when he succeeded in getting into National Taiwan Normal University.

Hsieh later followed his then-girlfriend to the US to attend graduate school, but said that several problems in his life at that time caused him to become deeply depressed.

“My girlfriend left me for someone else, my dad ended up in hospital, I was wearing myself down with work to pay for school… The depression of it all made me suicidal,” Hsieh said.

Hsieh said he was helped through the ordeal by his religious beliefs, and he decided to begin living for himself instead of others.

“I realized then that the value of life does not come from striving, it is created within yourself,” Hsieh said.

Hsieh went on to receive a full scholarship and completed his doctorate in the US.

He said he resolved to return to Taiwan and draw on his experiences to teach young people, adding that he began cooperating with social workers, psychologists and others to build a program to engage troubled youngsters in outdoor activities.

Hsieh described his first experience working with young girls who had been sexually abused, saying that he was met with suspicion at first.

“One Aboriginal girl would not even say her own name … and she smoked two packs of cigarettes a day,” Hsieh said, adding that by the end of the 21-day program she quit smoking and yelled her name loudly into the mountains.

“I knew her recovery had begun. She later went back to school to finish her studies,” he said.

Hsieh said the program is effective because young people can look at themselves in a new way when they are brought into a new environment.