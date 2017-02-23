Examination Yuan vice presidential nominee vetted by Legislative Yuan

By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter

Examination Yuan vice presidential nominee Lee Yi-yang (李逸洋) was vetted by the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday, during a plenary session in which he voiced his support for pension reform.

As the government is expecting the legislature to pass pension reform-related bills in this legislative session, the approval of the nomination is considered a necessary step for the Examination Yuan to formulate and present its own proposals on pension reform.

Lee in his statement to lawmakers that he would help with the government’s efforts to reform the pension system and other tasks, including upgrading the evaluation system for assessing the performance of civil servants and improving the regulations governing national examinations.

He said that the current retirement system results in problems such as early retirement and a shortage of funding, adding that the pension funds of military personnel, civil servants and teachers have been financially strained as income failed to cover expenses in 2011, 2014 and 2015.

Lee advised delaying the age at which public-sector workers can receive a monthly pension to at least 65, starting from 2026.

Other desired changes include a reasonable and gradual cut to the size of pensions, a gradual phase out of the 18 percent preferential saving rate for retired public-sector workers and an increase in contributions to public-sector workers’ pension funds, Lee said.

Asked by lawmakers whether the Presidential Office’s Pension Reform Committee, presided over by Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-i (林萬億), has the right to override the Examination Yuan on issues concerning pension reform, Lee said that the Examination Yuan would send its proposals to the Legislative Yuan for review.

The question of the constitutionality of the proposed reforms, raised by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆), does not exist, he said.

KMT Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) called Lee’s long-standing view that the Examination Yuan should be abolished — a view shared by the Democratic Progressive Party — a demonstration of “mental disturbance.”

Lee said that while it is true that he has called for the institution’s abolition, the Examination Yuan is still needed to assist the government with its reform of the nation’s pension system.

Abolition is a long-term goal and would have to be decided by the Legislative Yuan and a public referendum, Lee said.

The confirmation vote for Lee’s nomination as vice president is scheduled to take place today.

The Examination Yuan vice president’s term of office is six years.

Examination Yuan President Wu Jin-lin (伍錦霖) was nominated by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and he was confirmed by the legislature in 2014.