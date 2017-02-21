Japanese photographer thanks Taiwanese through art

By Liu Yuan-chun and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Japanese model and photographer Kengo Kobayashi is holding an exhibition of his work to show his appreciation for the assistance Taiwanese offered Japanese in the wake of the March 11, 2011, earthquake and ensuing tsunami.

Kobayashi and his friends began learning Mandarin so they could express their gratitude for the help Taiwanese offered Japanese following the magnitude 9 earthquake, which affected many of his friends, adding that he came to see Taiwanese as friendly people.

Last year he took a hiatus from work to come to Taiwan to study and stayed on a working holiday visa.

Kobayashi said that before the earthquake, he was not familiar with Taiwan.

When he arrived he did not speak Chinese, he said, adding that after taking lessons he was able to write a letter to express his gratitude to Taiwanese.

“Taiwan, thank you for your help five years ago following the large earthquake in eastern Japan. Your kindness made me feel warmth and love toward Taiwan. From Kengo Kobayashi in Japan,” he wrote.

However, he said he felt words were not enough to express himself and decided to tour Taiwan.

After three months of studying Chinese he traveled nationwide taking photographs.

Kobayashi said before he came to Taiwan he studied the nation’s history and politics, adding that he hopes to draw more international attention to Taiwan by sharing its natural beauty through photographs.

Kobayashi said he was shocked by the abundance of scenic sights and culture despite Taiwan’s size, adding that he enjoyed photographing Aborigines, Taitung’s Sansiantai beach (三仙台) and Pingtung County’s Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球).

He was also fascinated by how peacefully different cultures, such as the Hakka, Aborigines and descendants of the Chinese who came after the Chinese Civil War, coexist, he said, adding that multiculturalism has contributed to Taiwan’s dynamic food culture.

On his Facebook page Kobayashi describes himself as a world traveler and says he hopes he can share the beauty of Taiwan and the warmth of Taiwanese with the world.

He said his experiences have encouraged other Japanese to apply for working holiday visas in Taiwan.

Kobayashi’s exhibition, Blue Island Country (藍色的島國), runs until the end of the month at Tainan’s Blueprint Culture and Creative Park.

The exhibition is being held in the park’s repurposed Japanese colonial era barracks, which Kobayashi said brings together the Japanese and Taiwanese elements of his works.