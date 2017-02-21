Jiahe risks demolition if not given historic status

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Plans to preserve the northern side of Jiahe New Village (嘉禾新村) could come to nothing unless the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs immediately grants protection to the site, Jiahe Studio spokesman Yu Liang-kuei (郁良溎) said yesterday.

“They need to take concrete steps to get the job done right, rather than just giving us another check to bounce,” said Yu, whose organization has been instrumental in advocating the preservation of the vacated military dependents’ village near Taipei’s Gongguan (公館) area.

Plans for developing the site have been controversial, with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) backing down from electoral promises to preserve it in its entirety, allowing the southern section of the village to be torn down earlier this month.

The Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister paper) earlier this week cited anonymous senior Taipei City officials as saying that the city has new plans to preserve the village’s northern section by incorporating it into preservation plans for several buildings to the north.

“Immediately designating the northern section as a ‘provisional historical site’ would be better, because it has only three buildings which are already protected as ‘historic architecture,’” Yu said, adding that without designation as a historic site, the department lacks legal authority to halt Ministry of Defense demolition plans.

He added that there is important historical background between the village and the buildings to its north, the former site of the National Defense Medical Center.

“These places all have their own historical value and importance which merits preservation, but you should not just lump them together,” Yu said, adding that the village was connected with a communications base constructed separately from the medical center.

“You cannot say that we are particularly happy with this means of preservation, because it distorts the importance of preserving the entire village,” he said.