Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

HEALTH

New bird flu cases confirmed

Two cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza A virus subtype H5N6 infection were yesterday confirmed in Hsinchu and Tainan, bringing the total number of cases nationwide to 17 since Feb. 6, when the first case was reported, Council of Agriculture statistics released yesterday showed. The cases involve a chicken that was discarded in Hsinchu’s Hukou Township (湖口) that was confirmed to have contracted the H5N6 virus and a pheasant in Tainan’s Cigu Township (七股) that was confirmed to have been infected with both H5N6 and H5N2. Earlier in the day, the bureau reported three new cases confirmed on Saturday, including one found on a chicken farm in Yunlin County, one on a goose farm in Chiayi County and the other involving ducks at a slaughterhouse in Yilan County. As of yesterday, all bird flu cases have been limited to poultry farms in Tainan and Yunlin, Chiayi, Yilan and Hualien counties. The outbreak has put the authorities on high alert, because the H5N6 virus strain is highly contagious and can be transmitted to humans.

DIPLOMACY

Driver’s license deal signed

Taiwan and the US state of Virginia have signed an agreement to allow licensed drivers from either side to obtain a driver’s license without having to take a road test, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US said on Thursday. Virginia became the 20th US state to enter into a driver’s license agreement with Taiwan. According to the agreement, which took immediate effect, Taiwanese living in Virginia and holding a valid Taiwanese driver’s license will be exempt from the road test when they apply for a license there, the office said. They will be able to obtain a regular, or Class D, driver’s license after passing a written exam and an eye test, it said. Virginia residents holding at least one year’s residency permit in Taiwan will be entitled to the same treatment, it added.

WEATHER

Temperatures to fluctuate

Temperatures across the nation are forecast to rise today before fluctuating for the next few days, with a cold front expected to arrive on Thursday, bringing temperatures in coastal areas down to as low as 12°C with sporadic rainfall, the Central Weather Bureau said. Due to seasonal northeasterly winds losing strength, most of the nation saw partly cloudy to sunny skies yesterday, with occasional showers along the east coast, the bureau said. Humidity is expected to rise today, likely causing fog, with occasional rainfall expected in central and southern Taiwan, it added. Highs can reach between 26°C and 28°C, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said. On Thursday, a weather front followed by a continental cold air mass is expected to arrive and cause temperatures to fall across the nation, Wu said.

TECHNOLOGY

Taiwan ranked No. 2 at expo

A Taiwanese team participating in the Malaysia Technology Expo has won second place, with four gold, six silver, four bronze and two special medals, organizers said on Saturday. One of the two special awards was for a machine from Biyoung Biotechnology Co that filters tap water, making it drinkable, they said. The other was for a device that can check the quality of cooking oil, developed jointly by students from the Taipei American School and the Taipei Fuhsing Private School, they said.