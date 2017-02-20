TRA inviting private investment in stations

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) is soliciting private investment in 10 of its railway stations, which have the potential of generating NT$60 million (US$1.95 million) in additional revenue annually.

Keelung, Cidu (七堵), New Wuri (新烏日), Yuanlin (員林), Pingtung, Chaojhou (潮州), Luodong (羅東), Sincheng (新城) and Yuli (玉里) stations each see about 10,000 travelers per day, with some accommodating up to 20,000 travelers daily, the administration said.

About 26,613m2 of commercial space and 14,328m2 of vehicle parking space are available for businesses to lease, the administration said.

The administration said its railway stations have become commercial centers that offer travelers food and shopping.

Commercial spaces would cater to passengers’ needs for a well-lit, comfortable and easily accessible space and incorporate cultural elements of each locality, the administration said, adding that information about the project would be made available to the public next month.

Meanwhile, several TRA properties on the east coast are soon to open for public tender, with bidding information due to be released next month.

The properties include the administration’s dormitory in Guanshan (關山), the former home of a Japanese army commander and 13 bicycle stops, the TRA said.

The administration said it wants to expand services at its 13 bicycle stops by providing car rental and travel information services.