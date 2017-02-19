Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

Heroin seized at airport

About 2.2kg of heroin was found in an imported hot dog machine at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday, the Aviation Police Bureau and Customs Administration said yesterday. The heroin, worth more than NT$10 million (US$324,717), was in six bags in the package, authorities said. Police would not reveal the origin of the package. Police tracked down the recipient of the package, a man surnamed Wu (吳), in Kaohsiung. Wu has been referred to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office in terms of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例).

DIPLOMACY

Suspects going to China

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday expressed regret at a plan by Spain to deport a group of Taiwanese telecom fraud suspects to China. In a Cabinet meeting on Friday, the Spanish government accepted Beijing’s request to extradite 269 Taiwanese and Chinese arrested in Spain for their suspected involvement in telecom fraud, the ministry said. The decision has infringed upon the rights of the Taiwanese suspects and defies the European tradition of humanism, the ministry said. The suspects were arrested in December last year in a joint operation between Spain and China, and more than 200 of the 269 suspects are Taiwanese, the ministry said. The government has been negotiating with Spain in the past two months in the hope that the Taiwanese suspects could be extradited to Taiwan, but Spain did not reply to the request, the ministry said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lantern festival to stay lit

Yunlin County’s Beigang Township (北港) lantern display is to continue until April 19, despite the end of the 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival today, Beigang Township Mayor Chang Sheng-chih (張勝智) said yesterday. The county government decided that all lanterns on display in Beigang will be preserved, Chang said, adding that extending the display will allow visitors to take part in annual events celebrating the birthday of the sea goddess Matsu at Beigang’s Chaotian Temple. Matsu’s birthday falls on April 19 this year. This year’s lantern festival was held in two areas in Yunlin — at the main venue in Huwei Township (虎尾) from Sunday last week to today and in Beigang from Feb. 7 to today. The county government said that the lantern display in Huwei could be extended due to contract restrictions and a workforce shortage.

CRIME

Suspected fraudsters nabbed

Eight suspects were arrested in connection with alleged telecom fraud in which a Chinese professor was swindled out of more than 18 million yuan (US$2.62 million), Taichung police said on Thursday. Police said the 54-year-old professor, identified only by her surname, Huang (黃), was targeted by the suspects in July last year. The alleged mastermind behind the group, surnamed Liu (劉), and his accomplices posed as the prosecutor-general of the Chinese Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the highest national agency responsible for investigation and prosecution in China. Police said some of the money was withdrawn using ATMs in Taiwan, while the remainder was transferred online, with the address linked to Taiwan. China solicited Taiwan’s assistance in tracking down the fraud ring in accordance with a cross-strait agreement on judicial assistance and combating crime.