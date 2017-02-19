Taipei previews online payment platform

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Government yesterday offered a preview of the “pay.taipei” integrated online payment platform, which is to be linked with eight businesses and three Taipei City Government agencies, allowing Taipei residents the convenience of paying their bills on an integrated platform.

Among the businesses to be linked are allPay, Gama Pay, ezPay, Taihsin International Bank and E.Sun Commercial Bank, the Taipei Department of Information Technology said.

Agencies to be connected to the platform include the Taipei Water Department, Taipei Parking and Management Office and the Taipei City Hospital, allowing residents to pay their water bills, parking fees and medical fees online.

Department commissioner Lee Wei-bin (李維斌) said that services covered by the businesses would also allow people to pay taxes, telephone bills and cable TV subscriptions.

The department hopes to expand the platform’s services by recruiting more collaborators from the business sector, he said.

Pay.taipei would help the city save on the handling fees it pays third-party payment platforms, which total about NT$137 million (US$4.41 million) each year, the department said.

The handling fee shouldered by the city every time a resident pays for parking via a third-party platform, NT$3 per parking receipt, would be reduced to NT$0.4 per receipt, while the cost for each water bill, between NT$3 and NT$4, would be cut by about NT$1, it said.

First-time users would need to complete identity authentication on a Web page before being allowed to use the service, it said.

The platform, constructed by Neweb Technologies Co, cost NT$7 million, it said, adding that the official launch is scheduled for early April after the completion of testing.