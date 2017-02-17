Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ENVIRONMENT

WRA to mull water rationing

The Water Resources Agency (WRA) is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss whether to impose first-stage water rationing as a result of lower than average rainfall over the past few months. The water supply in Kaohsiung, Hsinchu, Taoyuan and New Taipei City’s Linkou (林口), Banqiao (板橋) and Xinzhuang (新莊) districts was categorized as “green” earlier this month, suggesting a tight water supply, leading to the implementation of water conservation measures, the agency said, adding that from November last year to Friday last week, about 120 million cubic meters of water were saved nationwide through the measures. However, reserves at the Shihmen Reservoir (石門水庫) in Taoyuan, Nanhua Reservoir (南化水庫) in Tainan and Zengwen Reservoir (曾文水庫) in Chiayi County were down to less than 60 percent capacity as of Wednesday, the agency said.

TOURISM

Philippine tourists increase

The number of visitor arrivals from the Philippines last year totaled 172,475, an almost 24 percent year-on-year increase, which the Tourism Bureau attributed to the nation’s streamlined visa procedures for Philippine nationals and tourism promotion efforts. Of the total, 48,198 Philippine visitors came for tourism, a nearly 60 percent increase from 2015, bureau statistics showed. Other reasons for visiting included business trips (6,551), visiting relatives (4,843) and attending meetings (3,238), the bureau said. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines attributed the overall increase to measures to streamline visa procedures for Philippine citizens, as well as the bureau’s efforts to promote tourism at travel fairs in the nation.