New Taipei City to fine stores over packaging breaches

By Lai Hsiao-tung and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The New Taipei City Department of Environmental Protection on Monday said that it would fine two cosmetics chains for packing Valentine’s Day gifts in oversized boxes, including Gucci perfume gift sets that used boxes eight times the size of the perfume bottles.

An inspection of Valentine’s Day gift boxes was conducted at retailers in the city, examining 227 products — 105 cosmetics products, 41 confectionery products and 81 processed food products, the department said.

Three lines of cosmetics gift sets were found to breach the Resource Recycling Act (資源回收再利用法) and two companies are to be fined at least NT$30,000 each, it said.

Gift boxes for a set of Gucci Bamboo perfume bottles sold at SaSa Cosmetics International Ltd venues with a volume of 4,100cm3 contained perfume bottles that had a combined volume of 511cm3, or a packaging-to-merchandize ratio of about 8:1, the department said.

He Wood-brand cologne gift boxes sold by SaSa Cosmetics were found to breach the regulations as well, it said, while L’Oreal Taiwan Co Ltd (台灣萊雅) was found to be using boxes that were too large for Maybelline-brand eyelash brushes it sold.

A SaSa Cosmetics spokesperson said the company was not involved in manufacturing or packaging, and products were sold as they were received.

They said the company would be careful to comply with government regulations in the future.

L’Oreal was unavailable for comment.

According to the act, cosmetics packaging is not to exceed 2.7 times the size of the products it contains and may comprise no more than two layers of boxing material, department resource recycling section head Sun Chung-wei (孫忠偉) said.