NPP celebrates two years with call to council

By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter

Two years since the party’s establishment, New Power Party (NPP) Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) yesterday said the party’s plan is to have more of its members on local councils, adding that he would not run for New Taipei City mayor next year.

Huang said in a radio interview that the party’s plan is to develop local networks for more young people interested in public affairs to have the chance to either join in elections or work for the party.

Asked about the possibility of fielding candidates to run for mayor or commissioner in Taoyuan and Chiayi County, where the party is working on setting up offices and expanding local networks, Huang said: “If you really think about it, the threshold of entering politics is actually pretty high, so our [preliminary] aim is to have more members elected into local councils.”

“After being elected to a council, not only do people have the channels to express their ideas, they also have more resources,” he said.

“We have five lawmakers and with those resources we are able to hire more committed young people,” Huang said, adding that he, in his 40s, is already “considered old in the party, as most of our party workers are in their 20s and 30s.”

The party has local branches in Taipei, New Taipei City, Hsinchu, Taichung and Kaohsiung, and offices in Miaoli and Yunlin counties, “and we are planning to set up offices in Taoyuan, Chiayi and Tainan in the near future,” he said.

“The biggest snag we hit is the most realistic sort — daily expenses,” Huang said. “I almost cried when I heard that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) was complaining about their finances [after its party assets were frozen]. One month of their expenses is more than the NPP’s expenditures for a whole year,” Huang said.

Huang said the NPP has supported the government’s reform proposals, such as pension, judicial and transitional justice reforms.

“As long as the reforms are necessary for Taiwan, we do not oppose them just for the sake of opposition,” he said.

“However, as an opposition party we have to exercise our power when the ruling party deviates from what it promised before it was elected,” Huang said.