Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ENVIRONMENT

Air pollution alert issued

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) yesterday issued an air pollution warning for southern Taiwan today. The air quality indices in Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung are expected to remain orange, indicating unhealthy air quality levels for sensitive people. Today’s air quality forecast is the same as yesterday, with other parts of Taiwan seeing moderate to good air quality, according to the Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network. Tomorrow the air quality in Kaohsiung and Pingtung is expected to reach red — unhealthy — while Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan and central Taiwan are expected to remain orange, the network said. On the EPA’s scale, green represents “good” air quality with a pollutant reading of less than 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air (mcg/m3) per hour, while the highest, maroon, represents “hazardous” air quality with a reading of 301mcg/m3 to 500mcg/m3 per hour.

POLITICS

City councilor expelled

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday expelled Taipei City Councilor Tung Chung-yen (童仲彥), saying his involvement in a domestic violence scandal was damaging to the party. The decision was reached in a unanimous vote by the DPP’s Central Review Committee, based on an investigation conducted by the party’s Taipei City Chapter, committee chairwoman Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩) said. Tung has been expelled and will not be allowed to rejoin the party within the next five years, Chiu said. The scandal came to light last month when Tung’s wife, Lee Hsiu-huan (李秀環), told Next Magazine that he had beaten her at least 50 times over the past six years and she produced photographs of injuries sustained in the alleged beatings. Lee said she sustained three broken ribs and was hospitalized for five days. After the story broke, Tung denied the allegations, but later confessed they were true and offered to withdraw from the DPP.

SOCIETY

Tomb-sweeping sets off fires

A tomb-sweeping ritual that led to about 100 emergency calls on Sunday had firefighters scrambling to identify and extinguish multiple fires, the Miaoli County Fire Bureau said. The county’s Hakka community turned out in droves to visit ancestral tombs and burn votive papers atop tombstones on Sunday — the 16th day of the first month on the lunar calendar. However, the practice, along with firecrackers and some groups trying to clear weeds near the tombs, led to numerous accidents, the bureau said. Since most of the tombs are in remote hilly or mountainous areas, only small fire trucks were able to reach those locations, it said.

EDUCATION

NTHU expanding in India

National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) is planning to establish four more Taiwan Education Centers in India this year. Wang Wei-chung (王偉中), the university’s vice president for global affairs, who is currently in India, said he had visited several universities over the past few days to discuss possible cooperation on Chinese-language education. The schools included Jawaharlal Nehru University, O.P. Jindal Global University, Jamia Millia Islamia, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) and SRM University, Wang said. An agreement has been reached with IIT-Kanpur to establish a Taiwan Education Center, the eighth of its kind to be set up by NTHU in India, with the backing of the Ministry of Education, Wang said.