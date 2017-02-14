Taipei mulls plans for concert hall on AIT site in Daan

By Shen Pei-yao and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taipei City Government is hoping to turn the American Institute in Taiwan’s (AIT) current site into a home for the Taipei Symphony Orchestra and the Taipei Chinese Orchestra.

The Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs wants to build a municipal concert hall in Daan District (大安) after the AIT relocates to a new complex under construction in Neihu District (內湖), department Commissioner Chung Yung-feng (鍾永豐) said.

A new hall would provide a dedicated venue for the two orchestras, he said.

The 48-year-old symphony orchestra and the 38-year-old Chinese orchestra now use Zhongshan Hall (中山堂) for performances.

A municipal concert hall would help promote Taipei’s music industry and work closely with educational institutions, Chung said.

The department is also considering turning the Taipei Flower Expo’s exhibition hall into an extension of the Taipei Fine Arts Museum, which would help address the museum’s pressing need for space and modern facilities, Chung said.

The proposals are expected to be submitted to Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) office by the middle of this year, Chung said.

If Ko approves the department’s proposal for the AIT site, the city government will negotiate with the Ministry of Education for the right to use the property, Chung said.

The ministry owns the land.