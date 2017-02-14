Legislative Yuan to open inhouse childcare center

By Tseng Wei-chen, Peng Wan-hsin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The Legislative Yuan is to open the first childcare center attached to a central government office next month, the proposed center’s management said last week, adding that people who work at the legislature, public servants and the general public can enroll their children.

New Taipei City Infant and Child Care Association is to provide care for children up to two years old and the center can accept up to 40 children, association official Pao Chung-ming (包崇明) said.

Enrollments are to be awarded preferentially to the children of lawmakers and legislature staff, then other public institution staff and the general public, he said.

The registration fee is NT$12,000 for a six-month period, plus a monthly NT$15,000 fee for families in the first order of preference, and NT$17,000 for others.

Families with legal residency in Taipei can receive a subsidy of up to NT$8,500 per month from the Ministry of Health and Welfare and Taipei City Government, Pao said.

The has met rigorous fire safety standards set by the Legislative Yuan and the Taipei Department of Social Welfare, he added.

Legislative speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) has been pushing for a childcare center at the legislature since he began his term in February last year, the legislature’s Personnel Department director Tseng Ming-fa (曾明發) said.

The center has double-glazed windows to insulate it from outside noise to help prevent demonstrations outside the building disturbing the children, Tseng said.

The Legislative Yuan is in talks with the police to direct protests away from the center, Legislative Yuan Secretary-General Lin Chih-chia (林志嘉) said.