Graduate student dies after motor accident in Japan

Staff writer, with CNA

A Taiwanese tourist died of injuries from a traffic accident on Saturday on the Japanese island of Kyushu, Taiwan’s representative office in Fukuoka said yesterday.

The accident occurred on Saturday night as the car was headed to Kagoshima.

The driver, a Taiwanese woman identified only by her surname, Yang (楊), lost control of the car and hit a concrete barrier next to the highway.

A passenger sitting in the back left seat, 27-year-old graduate student Hsu Tzi-hui (徐子惠), suffered a serious head injury and was declared dead by doctors at about noon on Sunday, the Taiwanese officials said.

She was the younger sister of Yang’s boyfriend, they added.

Yang and two men in the car, aged 26 and 27 years, were slightly injured.

Yang has been detained by police on suspicion of negligent homicide.

No other details have been released on what might have caused the accident, and police have launched an investigation, the officials said.

Hsu’s friends in Taiwan said she was pursuing a doctorate at National Taiwan Normal University’s Graduate Institute of Environmental Education and was traveling with friends when the accident occurred.

A mountain-climbing enthusiast, Hsu had scaled about 50 of Taiwan’s 100 tallest peaks, her friends said.