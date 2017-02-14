Doctor, cabin crew help sick man by improvising

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

With the aid of a clothes hanger and a glove, a physician and a cabin crew were able to help a passenger suffering from severe dehydration on a flight from the US to Taiwan earlier this month.

“It was the first time I administered intravenous therapy on an airplane,” Chen Pin-tarng (陳品堂), a physician at Taipei Veterans General Hospital’s Department of Anesthesiology, wrote on Facebook.

Chen wrote that about three hours before the plane was due to land in Taiwan, he heard an inflight announcement asking if there were any doctors on board who could help treat a passenger, so he volunteered.

After having his medical license checked, Chen proceeded to help the passenger, an American in his 30s who had diarrhea and was feeling weak and dizzy.

The man seemed to be suffering from severe dehydration or an electrolyte imbalance, so Chen asked to take his blood pressure and began setting up the procedure for an intravenous infusion.

However, he discovered that there was no intravenous drip holder and blood pressure cuff on board.

The man was losing consciousness, when the chief flight attendant suggested using a clothes hanger and Chen found a glove, and was able to fashion a drip.

The man gradually recovered, thanked Chen for helping him and took pictures with him on board, Chen said, adding that the man was able to walk off the plane after it landed.