Military exercise to involve live-fire drills: ministry

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

Field exercises will be part of this year’s Han Kuang military drills, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday, rejecting media reports that the exercise might not involve live-fire drills.

This year’s exercise will consist of two stages — computer simulation and field exercises — organized in accordance with new military strategies to be announced next month, the ministry said in a statement, adding that field exercises will be conducted by the end of May to test the nation’s defense plans.

The statement was released in response to media reports quoting military sources as saying that the exercise would not involve live-fire drills because the ministry was overhauling defense strategies in accordance with President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) policies, which would prolong the exercise process and delay field exercises to next year.

The ministry yesterday confirmed that it is organizing Han Kuang exercises in accordance with the new strategies, but said live-fire exercises would not be absent and would be held earlier than previous years.

In the past few years, the first-stage computer simulation has been held in April or May and the nationwide field exercises were held in August, months apart to allow time for review of simulation results and preparation for major field exercises.

However, the ministry said it plans to shorten the time gap between the simulation and field exercises, despite military sources quoted in media reports saying that it would spend more time on redesigning the simulation and exercises.

The ministry said it will release further information about the exercises in due time, and reassured the public of the armed forces’ preparedness.