Doctors urge public to dress properly to venture into snow

By Jake Chung / Staff writer

People venturing out to see snow in the Central Mountain Range should avoid wearing jeans, dress warmly and wear non-slip shoes, a MacKay Memorial Hospital doctor said.

The warning came after the strongest cold spell this winter produced snow in mountainous regions on Saturday, including Yushan, the Central Weather Bureau said.

Jeans absorb moisture and can soak up water in a humid climate; in very cold weather, this could cause hypothermia in the legs, said Chang Hsin-lung (詹欣隆), a physician at the hospital’s branch in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水).

People with hypertension, hyperglycemia, hyperlipidemia and asthma should avoid going to high altitudes in cold weather on a whim, Chen said.

Taiwan Wilderness Medical Association deputy director Wang Tu-hao (王土豪) said people venturing out to see snow should wear three layers of clothing.

The innermost layer should be moisture wicking materials, with the middle layer focused on warmth, and the outer layer should be able to fend off wind and moisture, Wang said.