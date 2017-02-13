Weather advice for high blood pressure patients

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Low temperatures can cause blood pressure to elevate, but people with chronic high blood pressure should not increase their medication on their own, a doctor in Taipei said.

Ho Yi-cheng (何一成), a family practitioner at Shu Tien Clinic, cited the recent case of a 48-year-old woman with chronic high blood pressure who had controlled her blood pressure level by taking a daily oral medication.

She ended up at the clinic because she had woken up several times the night before feeling cold, but did not get up to put on more clothes or blankets, and when she felt ill the next morning and discovered her blood pressure was higher than normal, she took an extra dose of medication, he said.

That evening, she began suffering from dizziness and felt weak; testing her blood pressure, she discovered it had plummeted, Ho said.

Cold weather can lead to an increase in blood pressure by more than 0.5mmHg per 1?C below 24?C, he said.

As temperatures have varied greatly in recent days, blood pressure levels can also change drastically, he said, adding that cold weather can also affect sleep quality and poor sleep quality can cause blood pressure to rise.

People with chronic high blood pressure who notice their blood pressure rising during a cold spell should seek medical attention as soon as possible, he said.

They should also exercise regularly, control their weight, eat a balanced diet and remember to dress warmly on cold days, he said.

The Central Weather Bureau said a low of 8.4?C was recorded early yesterday morning in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水), but the cold spell that arrived on Thursday has started to weaken. Temperatures across the nation are expected to climb starting from tomorrow, with sunny skies forecast for Wednesday.

Additional reporting by CNA