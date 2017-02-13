DPP lawmaker says she might join mayoral race

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩) yesterday said that she is considering seeking the party’s nomination to run in the Kaohsiung mayoral election, escalating the competition among DPP lawmakers for the nomination.

Chiu said she is evaluating whether to participate in the party primary election for the mayoral election next year, adding that she would announce her decision soon.

Five DPP lawmakers representing Kaohsiung constituencies have announced their intention to run in the primary election. They are: DPP legislators Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲), Lin Tai-hua (林岱樺), Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) and Liu Shih-fang (劉世芳).

Chen sent his well-wishes to Chiu, adding that Chiu’s participation in the race was anticipated as her colleagues appreciate her legislative performance.

Chen said he will continue his campaign by canvassing the streets and seeking public support regardless of Chiu’s participation or other candidates’ campaign strategies.

Competition has escalated with campaign billboards being set up around the city even though the mayoral election is more than one year away, as observers have predicted that whoever wins the DPP primary will likely be elected Kaohsiung mayor.

“It is normal for [aspirants] to seek party nomination. It shows that the DPP has a large talent pool. I am looking forward to a high-quality competition,” Chao said, welcoming Chiu’s likely bid for DPP nomination.

Calling on other candidates to engage in meaningful debate about their campaign platforms, Chao said Kaohsiung residents would be expecting a competition based on the merits of individual candidates instead of the influence of their respective factions within the DPP.

“Residents are not interested in seeing the mayoral election turning into a ‘family affair’ within the DPP,” Chao said. “The DPP primary election should be held in the same standard as the mayoral election.”

Chao said the party primary would be a fair race with little influence from factions, adding that a poll pitting DPP candidates against opponents from other parties, instead of a poll exclusively among DPP members, would be conducted to determine the nomination.

Chao said he is confident that he would secure the party nomination as he is the most prepared candidate in terms of city policies.

A poll conducted in December last year gauging the popularity of the five DPP lawmakers ranked Chen as the most popular candidate with an approval rating of 36.7 percent, followed by Kuan with 26.2 percent, Lin with 22.9 percent, Chao with 21.8 percent and Liu with 17.5 percent.