Ten alternative national conscripts to focus on e-sports

Staff Writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Culture said it is accepting applications for 10 alternative national conscription spots aimed at cultivating the nation’s e-sports talent.

The ministry said it is offering five such spots to people born before 1994 and another five to those born after 1993, adding that applications must be submitted by Feb. 24.

To be eligible, applicants need to meet at least one of these requirements: have won a bronze, silver or gold medal in an Olympic Committee-sanctioned e-sports events; have won a bronze, silver or gold medal since Jan. 1, 2012 in an e-sports event sponsored or commissioned by the International e-Sports Federation; or have at least one year’s experience in professional e-sports gaming and having participated in at least one-third of such games that are of “considerable scale.”

By “considerable scale,” the ministry means that the event must have been held for two consecutive years, with at least four teams or eight players participating. Not counting warm-up, qualification and other pre-game rounds, such an event must have 50 games per year — which can be extended into several “quarters” crossing a calendar year.

In recent years, young Taiwanese have done well at various international e-sports competitions and relevant industries have churned out products with huge economic value, it said.

Lawmakers have called on the government to help develop e-sports into a professional industry that would be regulated by specific legislation.

Gaming gear makers such as Asustek Computer Inc and Micro-Star International welcomed the government move, saying it is a “good first step” toward making Taiwan competitive in the gaming industry.

Asustek 11 years ago launched its Republic of Gamers series of products and now its gaming motherboards are leading the world, and NPD Group statistics show that Asustek gaming notebooks have a 40 percent share of the global market.