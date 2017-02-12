Activist accuses interior ministry of refusing input

By Abraham Gerber / Staff Reporter

The Ministry of the Interior’s plan to hold an “explanatory session” on proposed changes to the Civil Associations Act (人民團體法) this week does not allow meaningful civic participation, a human rights campaigner said yesterday, adding that the ministry’s draft imposes burdensome financial reporting requirements.

“We will still attend, but the act of putting on an ‘explanatory session’ rather than a formal public hearing raises concerns about whether there will be any substantial changes,” Taiwan Association for Human Rights secretary-general Chiu E-ling (邱伊翎) said, adding that draft amendments publicized by the ministry yesterday showed no changes following last week’s invitation-only explanatory session for experts and civic groups graded “excellent.”

The association led several civil groups in protesting the previous explanatory session, calling for an official hearing open to all.

“The format and agenda for the new explanatory session is rather strange in that it is not clear whether or not any opinions expressed by attending groups will be taken into consideration,” she said, criticizing the published agenda for focusing on introducing proposed changes instead of asking for groups’ opinions.

“Because they do not intend to ask our opinions, it appears that the amendments are already finalized, and our participation in the session is purely decorative,” she said.

While amendments are intended to loosen approval requirements for civic groups, they continue to allow for registration denial or revocation if groups violate vague public interest requirements, she said, also criticizing language which would require groups to publicize a list of donor names.

“There would be nothing to criticize if this would apply only in cases where there is suspicion of illegal conduct under police investigation, but ordinary donors will not necessarily want to have their names publicized for supporting particular groups,” she said, adding that the new requirements could hamper fundraising.