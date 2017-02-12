Soldiers told to shoot at drones at will

By Lo Tien-pin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

Any drones that encroach on Taiwan’s airports will be shot down and there is no need for officers to ask for approval to do so, after a recent incident forced a Taipei airport to close for nearly one hour, Minister of National Defense Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬) said.

Feng, while inspecting the Army 602nd Aviation Brigade yesterday, said that the increasing popularity of drones poses security concerns to airports and could be used by spies to collect information.

Feng has therefore asked military personnel to act within their legal duty and shoot down drones to protect national security.

“If the threat is imminent, there is no need to ask for the approval of a superior officer,” Feng said, adding that a request for approval takes too much time and could undermine national security.

His instructions came after a drone was seen at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on Monday last week, forcing a China Airlines flight from Tokyo to be rerouted to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. Four other civilian flights and one military flight were also affected.

During his visit yesterday, Feng instructed officers that the military should, across rank and file, recognize their personal responsibility so that officers would be able to give decisive orders and soldiers can use their the initiative in sudden situations.

“The military must step up its operational efficiency so that it can be the bulwark of the people,” he added.

When visiting the 10th Field Army yesterday, Feng also instructed officers to come up with contingency plans for applied used, calling on various units to hold joint training and make “suitable adaptations to training.”

“All training forms the basis of joint operations in the future,” Feng said, adding that the separate branches should work on inter-branch communication.

Feng placed heavy emphasis on the implementation of joint military training, saying that each unit should remove all unnecessary exercises and implement the strictest training for students, make them feel confident and able work as one unit through living and training alongside standard units.

The goal is for any student who walks out of the camp to be a capable soldier who would fight for Taiwan willingly, Feng said.