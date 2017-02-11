Taipei 101, Seoul Sky ink tourism cooperation pact

Staff writer, with CNA

Taipei Financial Center Corp, owner of Taipei 101, the nation’s tallest building, on Thursday inked a deal on cooperation with Lotte World Seoul Sky, the tallest building in South Korea.

Under the agreement signed by Taipei Financial Center Corp chairman Chou Te-yu (周德宇) and his South Korean counterpart, Lotte World Adventure president Park Dong-ki, the buildings are to host a series of joint tourism activities starting next month.

Chou said the number of South Koreans visiting Taiwan has grown, reaching 880,000 last year, an increase of 35 percent year-on-year.

At the same time, Taiwanese have also become more interested in South Korea, with 830,000 visits last year, he said.

Chou said that with the number of South Koreans visiting the observatory at Taipei 101 growing rapidly, the nation has become its second-largest source of foreign visitors.

Taipei 101 and Seoul Sky are to work together to promote Taiwan-South Korea Tourism Year.

The promotions are to include a 10 percent discount on tickets for South Koreans visiting the Taipei 101 observatory on South Korean Liberation Day, Aug. 15, with the same offer available for Taiwanese visiting Seoul Sky on Oct. 10, Republic of China National Day.

Seoul Sky officially opens on April 3.