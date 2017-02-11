Shezidao plan to undergo second-stage EIA

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Government yesterday cited a provision in the Environmental Impact Assessment Act (環境影響評估法) for subjecting a development plan for the Shezidao (社子島) peninsula in Shilin District (士林) to a second-stage environmental impact assessment (EIA), citing the scope of development and the expropriation to be carried out.

During an interdepartmental meeting to gauge the potential environmental impact of the plan, the Taipei Land Development Agency, which is overseeing the development, suggested that a second-stage assessment be held.

Construction has been banned on Shezidao, which was used as a flood retention basin due to its low-lying land, for the past 47 years.

It has the highest density of dilapidated houses and illegal structures in Taipei.

The “Ecological Shezidao” plan, which was favored by a 59.56 percent majority of Shezidao residents in a poll held on the i-Voting online polling platform at the end of February last year, seeks to build new homes and improve the area’s resilience against floods.

However, only about 35 percent of eligible voters took part in the two-day poll.

The agency said that it made the proposal on its own initiative, citing Article 19 of the enforcement rules of the act, which stipulate that a local governing body can subject a development project that could have “major environmental impact” to a second-stage EIA, despite the absence of a first-stage assessment.

The proposal was passed after it was put to a vote by EIA committee members at the meeting.

According to second-stage EIA rules, the agency must publish the results of a preliminary environment impact analysis for 30 days and hold hearings in Shezidao to gather residents’ and environmentalists’ opinions.

It is also to scope the development and compile an EIA report according to decisions reached by the committee in the second-stage EIA meetings.

A consultancy firm contracted by the agency gave an overview of the project and its impact on protected plant and animal species, which include mangroves and the brown shrike (Lanius cristatus).

The majority of committee members criticized the report, with several members saying that it was not detailed enough.

Liu Hsiao-lan (劉小蘭) asked the agency how trucks transporting more than 5 million cubic meters of earth needed for the project would affect local traffic.

Academia Sinica historian Liu Yi-chang (劉益昌) asked the agency to extend the period covered by its calculation of the land subsidence rate in Shezidao.

Records show that the Shezidao peninsula was close to the epicenter of the purported Kangxi earthquake in 1694 — which some say formed the Taipei Basin — but that calculations conducted by the agency only show Shezidao’s land subsidence rate in the next 20 years, Liu said.

National Taiwan University public health professor Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) asked the agency to propose a time frame on when to pass the assessment.

As all agency heads had withdrawn from the meeting prior to the vote to avoid causing a conflict of interest, Chan requested that Taipei Land Development Agency head Wei Chang-wu (韋彰武) deliver a presentation on the project at the next meeting.

Shezidao Project Office director Yi Li-min (易立民) said that the city hopes to pass the assessment as soon as possible, preferably before May next year.