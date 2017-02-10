Toys, video consoles top most-searched keyword list during Lunar New Year

Staff writer, with CNA

Six of the 10 most-searched keywords on Ruten.com during the Lunar New Year holiday were related to toys or video game consoles, with “Lego” taking first place, according to statistics released by the online auction site on Friday last week.

The second-most-searched keyword was “PS4,” referring to Sony’s PlayStation 4 vgames console, followed by “Nintendo Switch,” the Japanese brand’s upcoming console.

“VR,” “year-end party prizes” and “bluetooth headsets” took fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively.

Rounding out the top 10 were Japanese video game Resident Evil, “gift bags,” “iPhone 7” and Detention, a locally developed video game based on Taiwan’s Martial Law era history.

According to Ruten, more than 100,000 Lego-related products are on sale on the site, an increase of more than 20 percent from the same period last year.

Thanks to the Lego Batman Movie, which was released on Wednesday, the Batman series has become a popular choice for Lego fans, the Web site said.

During the holiday from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, the sales of PlayStation 4 consoles on the Web site increased 50 percent from the same period last year, while the sales of virtual reality headsets increased by about 70 percent from the Christmas shopping season in December last year, Ruten said.

Although Nintendo Switch is not to be released in Japan until next month, many people have pre-ordered the product, it said.

Resident Evil 7 has been received well since its Jan. 24 release, with sales during the holiday increasing more than 50 percent from the first days of its launch, Ruten said.

Detention gained worldwide popularity soon after its launch last month, the company said.

Compared with the first week of its launch, online searches for Detention rose four-fold during the holiday, while a novel based on the video game set to be released later this month has also garnered many pre-orders, it said.