Judicial reform conference needs more time: group

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

A national policy conference on judicial reform that is to start on Feb. 20 would be ineffective unless more time is allowed for discussions or items on the agenda are prioritized, Judicial Reform Foundation officials said yesterday, adding that the inclusion of representatives with no legal background would create challenges as well as opportunities.

“The Presidential Office has presented 20 different discussion topics, each of which have several sub-topics. While the topics submitted by people are all important, that is a huge number and the agenda only call for six two-hour sub-meetings over three months,” foundation executive director Kao Jung-chih (高榮志) said.

“Because the allocated time is clearly not enough, additional meetings should be held if everything is to be discussed. Another possibility is sorting the agenda and ordering topics in terms of importance,” Kao added.

Discussion areas announced by the Presidential Office range from improving protection for criminal defendants to prison reform and legal training, with the foundation proposing 14 topics.

While holding additional meetings or prioritizing the agenda would both be acceptable, any prioritization should involve an explanation of how lower-ranked issues would be addressed, Kao said.

“If they are all important, you have to explain why some will not be directly discussed. For example, the Ministry of Justice can directly handle some issues, or there is already a consensus on others or bills have been proposed in the Legislative Yuan,” he said.

The conference’s resolutions should include actionable policy recommendations, he added.

Foundation lawyer Huang Ying-chia (黃盈嘉) said that the participation of representatives without legal background should be facilitated, including explanation of any laws discussed.

Such representatives will comprise majority of the representatives at the conference, setting it apart from a similar conference in 1999, which failed.

Kao said that the presence of representatives without legal background is critical to help prevent a possible deadlock that occurred between the representatives of judges, prosecutors and lawyers in the previous conference.