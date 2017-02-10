Cap on tax exemptions unconstitutional: council

Staff writer, with CNA

The Council of Grand Justices on Wednesday ruled that placing a limit on income tax exemptions is unconstitutional because it violates the principle of fairness.

The ruling mandated the Ministry of Finance to draft a proposal to revise the income tax code within two years.

The ministry said it would study how to adjust the “standard exemption” of NT$128,000 for wage earners.

The ruling was made in response to a case brought against the tax authorities by a model who said that her income should be exempted from tax after the deduction of professional expenses.

The authorities rejected her request, saying that “wage income” is not eligible for the exemptions available to “professional income.”

Chien Chien-jung (錢建榮), the administrative court judge handling the case, said that the model needed to pay certain expenses to earn her income, but the limit placed on those costs meant that she was not fairly treated by the income tax law.

The judge suspended the trial and asked the grand justices for a constitutional interpretation of the tax law.

The provision in question has been ruled “unconstitutional.”

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wu Ping-jui (吳秉叡) said that in the interest of fairness, wage earners who want to provide evidence of their “cost of earning income” should have a legal channel to claim higher exemptions on their income tax.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗), a former chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission, agreed that the current cap on tax exemptions is too low.

“People who want to provide credible evidence of expenses incurred while working part of their work should be allowed to do so legally and given higher exemptions,” Tseng said.

According to law, lawyers, accountants, architects, doctors, pharmacists, brokers, professional performers and authors are “professionals” who enjoy unlimited tax exemptions, while office workers, public servants, police officers and other wage earners are only allowed a “standard exemption” of NT$128,000 when filing their income tax returns.

Tax officials have said it can be problematic to measure the cost incurred by office workers in earning their income.

For example, clothes or vehicles used for work can also be used for private occasions, they said.

“If a new legal channel is provided, people will do everything they can to collect receipts or invoices to prove their tax exemption costs, which will be immensely chaotic,” said a tax official who asked not to be named.