New ministers outline plans at Executive Yuan

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The four new Cabinet members yesterday announced their policy outlooks, including the enforcement of the latest amendments to labor laws, the prevention of avian influenza and the formation of an ecosystem to promote growth in scientific innovation and enterprise.

Minister of Labor Lin Mei-chu (林美珠), Council of Agriculture Minister Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢), Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) spoke at the Executive Yuan to outline their policies.

Lin Mei-chu told the Cabinet that her top priority is to familiarize the public with the five-day workweek policy, which has been criticized across the board for its “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day.”

She would promote the policy to businesses and labor groups, while potentially allowing for adjustments, she said.

“With utmost humility and sincerity, I will listen to opinions from different sectors and engage in conversation to reach an optimal balance,” Lin Mei-chu said.

She also pledged to attract immigrant workers by improving the work environment, protect the rights of atypical workers and those injured at work, improve communication between employers and employees, and carry out labor pension reforms.

Lin Tsung-hsien said the agriculture council’s most urgent missions is to mitigate the effects of cold fronts and prevent outbreaks of avian influenza.

The council is also to maintain a stable irrigation supply, especially in northern Taiwan, which has had water shortages recently, while an agricultural product distribution platform would be established to stabilize food prices.

Lin Tsung-hsien vowed to protect the rights of pig farmers when negotiating with the US on imports of pork containing the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine, despite the council’s lack of authority to conduct trade talks.

Chen Shih-chung said his goals are to improve the long-term care system, provide more funding for long-term care facilities and optimize medical spending.

The Ministry of Science and Technology is to improve connections linking research and education facilities to technology companies, with the aim of developing innovative industries and training the next generation of talent.

“The development of science and technology cannot progress without innovation. The Ministry of Science and Technology will help drive innovation in accordance with President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) ‘five plus two’ initiative,” Chen Liang-gee said, referring to Tsai’s call to develop the biomedical, “green” energy, national defense, “intelligent” machinery and Internet of Things sectors, as well as establish a circular economy and a new agricultural paradigm.

The Ministry of Science and Technology would also raise funds for doctoral graduates to go to Silicon Valley in California to adapt Taiwan to the fast-changing technological environment.

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) told the reshuffled Cabinet to sympathize with the public and listen to their opinions, as well as improve interministerial cooperation and the ability to clarify and defend government policies.