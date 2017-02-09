Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

EDUCATION

MOE rolls out study subsidy

The Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday called on young people to apply for subsidies to study in Southeast Asian countries. The subsidy scheme was launched in support of the government’s “new southbound policy” to strengthen exchanges with countries in South and Southeast Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand, the ministry said, adding that it is aimed at encouraging young Taiwanese to study in international and non-governmental organizations in those countries. The deadline for applications for the latest phase of the program, which offers a living subsidy of up to NT$150,000 for each two-month course between July and November, is April 30, with citizens aged 18 to 30 eligible to apply, the ministry said. Additional information is available on the ministry’s Youth Department Administration Web site at www.yda.gov.tw.

COMPETITIONS

Inventors win nine medals

Taiwanese inventors have won four gold, four silver and one bronze medal at one of Asia’s biggest invention competitions, Thailand Inventors’ Day. The four gold medal-winning inventions were a drinking fountain that produces negative ion hydrogen, a photoelectric quantum wafer, a software control system and a wire saw. Among the four gold medal recipients, three were also accorded special honors for their inventions, said World Invention Intellectual Property Associations secretary-general Hsieh Man-li (謝曼麗), who led the nation’s team at the five-day event in Thailand. The team, composed of participants from local universities and private companies, had a total of nine entries to the competition this year. The event featured more than 1,300 inventions submitted by inventors from 21 nations.