Researchers find medical application for squid skins

By Wu Hsin-tien and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Discarded squid skins can be refined into an anti-inflammatory liposome with applications for humans and pets, the Council of Agriculture’s Fisheries Research Institute said.

After fishermen skin squids and process them into slips, rings and dried products, the skins are usually discarded, institute assistant researcher Kao Yi-feng (高翊峰) said, adding that the nation’s fishermen catch nearly 260,000 tonnes of squid and generate roughly 27,000 tonnes of squid skins each year.

The institute has discovered that phospholipids can be extracted from skins after they have set, which after refinement could be processed into the liposome, he said.

After combination with a low-temperature, high-frequency ultrasound process, the institute was able to further process the liposome into pressurized sprays, similar to inhalers used by asthmatics, he added, adding that after inhalation, the body processes the liposome, which causes an anti-inflammatory reaction.

Applications for the squid skin liposome include easing pain or discomfort after cosmetic surgeries or for patients with large burns, Kao said, adding that as it is a unique compound prescription, it has yet to meet the single prescription legal requirement.

At least 10 years of research would be needed to develop the liposome into a medication, he said, adding that from the start, research has focused more on a healthcare product or for use on pets.

In related news, the institute said it has developed a solution for aquafarmed great tiger prawns laying fewer eggs than their counterparts in the wild.

The yields from the nation’s tiger prawn aquafarming have fallen by at least 70 percent annually since a large-scale die-off in 1988 caused by disease, the institute said, adding that numerous other diseases have made tiger prawn farming unstable.

The institute’s branch in Pingtung County’s Donggang Township (東港) said it got aquafarmed female prawns to lay an average of 800,000 eggs, with some going as high as 1.1 million.