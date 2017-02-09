CDC expands avian flu monitoring and response

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday said it has expanded its monitoring of people possibly exposed to influenza A virus subtype H5N6 from 168 to 224 people, after the nation’s first case of H5N6 avian flu was confirmed this week, adding that resources for disease prevention have been prepared.

A dead goose in Hualien County’s Yuli Township (玉里) on Monday was confirmed to have the H5N6 virus, and the agency has been working with the Council of Agriculture to track down and monitor all personnel working within a 3km radius of where the goose was found, the agency said.

Human infection has not been detected in Taiwan before, but 16 cases of human infection have been reported in China since 2014, with a fatality rate of 69 percent.

Health examinations of 168 people from the farm, slaughterhouse and wild bird association have showed no symptoms, but the centers have expanded the examination to include another 56 people and will continue to monitor their conditions until Sunday, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said.

The nation’s first case of avian influenza A virus subtype H7N9 infection this year was confirmed in a man who returned from China on Saturday last week.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday held a news conference with the CDC after his inauguration to announce that they would take strict preventive measures to fight avian influenza.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) said the centers have prepared treatments for at least 2.3 million people, more than 35 million disease prevention treatments — including N95 surgical masks — and have held a specialist meeting on how to enhance prevention measures.

The centers would also enhance avian flu prevention education for Taiwanese businesspeople in China, airline personnel, travel agency personnel and tourists, he said, adding that the agency would work closely with the council to monitor the health conditions of people who work with birds.