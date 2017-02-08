Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies

ARTS

Dancer wins UK award

Kaohsiung-born dancer Chien Ching-ying (簡晶瀅) on Monday won the Outstanding Female Performance (Modern) Award for her role in the Akram Khan Company’s Until the Lions at the 17th National Dance Awards in London. Her performance in the production, which premiered in London in January last year, was praised by the Guardian newspaper for its “hypnotizingly fluid dancing.” Chien, who studied dance at Taipei National University of the Arts, beat four other nominees in the category. The National Dance Awards have been awarded annually since 1999 by the dance section of the Critics’ Circle, the oldest critics’ organization in the world.

TRANSPORTATION

Residents complain of noise

The Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line has been running smoothly since trials began on Thursday last week, the Bureau of High Speed Rail said yesterday, but added that there have been some noise complaints in one area adjacent to the line. The system has been stable, the bureau said, adding that 34,000 passengers used it in the five-day trial period. Some minor issues remain, such as display signals and early checked-in luggage processing, but they are expected to be fixed before commercial operations begin on March 2, it said. Investigations into the noise problem in a New Taipei City district are ongoing, the bureau said, adding that it has already installed noise barriers. The line is generating about 75 decibels (dB) in the area, slightly below the maximum 85dB, but enough to cause residents to complain, an environmental agency said.

COMPETITIONS

Go master defends title

Taiwanese go master Hsieh Yi-min (謝依旻) on Monday defended her Kisei title against challenger Eiko Nyu at the 20th NTT DoCoMo Female Kisei Go Tournament in Tokyo, winning ￥5 million (US$44,506). Hsieh upset 17-year-old Nyu in a two-to-one victory to grasp the Kisei title for the fifth straight year. Hsieh, 27, who lives in Japan, has been a Honinbo Tournament champion since 2007. Honinbo is recognized as the oldest and most prestigious go tournament in Japan, dating back to 1941. Hsieh was introduced to the board game at age five and became a professional player in 2004, registering with the Japan Go Association when she was 14. She won the Kisei title in 2010, making her the first woman to win three major go tournaments in Japan. The Kisei championship is Hsieh’s seventh title, following her wins in 2010-2011, and 2013-2017.

TRANSPORTATION

TRA boosts holiday services

An additional 209 trips are to be added to railway services from Feb. 24 to March 1 to meet increased demand during the expanded national holiday marking the 228 Incident, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said yesterday. The additional trips include 12 express trains from New Taipei City’s Shulin (樹林) to Yilan County’s Luodong Township (羅東) from Feb. 25 to 28, the agency said, adding that ticket prices are to be discounted to NT$100 per journey. Tickets for the period go on sale on Saturday online or by telephone. The timetable for the extra train services is available at the TRA’s Web site, railway.gov.tw.